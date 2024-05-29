Bournemouth stabbing: Family pay tribute to 'most loving wife and mother'

The family of a woman who died after a stabbing in Bournemouth say she was "the most loving wife and mother".

Amie Gray, 34, from Poole, died at the scene. Another woman – 38 years old and also from Poole – sustained serious injuries and is still receiving treatment in hospital.

In a tribute, Amie’s mum Sharon Macklin said: “As a family we are devastated to have lost one of the most amazing, funny, kind and energetic souls.

“When Amie entered a room it filled with laughter and her presence could not be ignored.

“She was beautiful inside and out and there are no words that can express how empty our lives will be without her.

“We will miss her so much and our hearts are forever broken.”

Flowers and cards have been left at the beach where Amie died. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

A 20-year-old man from the Croydon area of London has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody.

Amie’s wife Sian Gray said: “Words cannot describe the pain that we feel. Amie was the most loving wife and mother.

“Her giggly laugh and big smile will be hard to be without. A larger than life character. I will miss you immensely my love. To the moon and back, forever and always.

“Thank you for all of the love and support shown and for respecting our privacy. It is a difficult time for everyone.”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for anyone with information that might assist their investigation to contact Dorset Police.

