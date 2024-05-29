D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Bob Gravells

Play Brightcove video

Bob Gravells, Age 99, Royal Navy

Interviewed 19 March 2024

Conscripted aged just 18 and choosing the Navy, Mr Gravells was on a merchant ship carrying American troops to the beaches on the afternoon of D-Day.

Motor Vessel Erna was a free Dutch ship with a Dutch crew and he was a gunner.

Mr Gravells said: "The weather was bad and the invasion was delayed.

"During that time we took on board my recollection is 68 American soldiers - wonderful chaps they were.

"All around my age - 19,20,21, and the Dutch crew all spoke English.

"The Americans were on the ship for at least three days and as you can imagine their accommodation wasn’t great. It was in the hold."

Defensively equipped merchant ships or DEMS had anti aircraft cannon normally manned by military personnel.

Bob Gravells was conscripted at aged 18. Credit: ITV Meridian

"The Captain called the gunners and crew and he had a bottle there and he announced that we were off to France," Mr Gravells added.

"There were so many ships and people transporting equipment, it was just hectic but we were just concerned about our own little part."

Erna had a sister ship which was also in the convoy and was hit and nearly sunk - when Erns arrived at the beaches a German plane flew overhead.

Mr Gravells said: "All the ships were firing at it but it was a bit out of range at first. As it came towards me in my range I opened fire on it.

"As it was right over the top of us it burst into flames.

"The pilot would have had no chance at all, and it spiralled out of control and crashed.

"They went off and they disappeared from view and we never saw or heard from them anymore,.

"The real fighting had been on the beach. There were bodies floating about in the sea when we arrived. We couldn’t get that close but we could see. It was quiet. To the best of my knowledge, and no-one ever told us and it was dusky at the time, it was Omaha."

With light fading, the crew returned to Portsmouth to pick up British troops who they then ferried to Sword beach.

