D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: David Teacher

David Teacher, Aged 100, Beach Units

Interviewed 22 February 2024

Died 24 May 2024

Among the first to land on Juno Beach in Normandy on D-Day, David Teacher was a member of the Beach Units.

Composed of specialists from across the armed services, its members had been training for many months.

He said: "We had an inkling, an idea. Because we were doing a lot of examinations of beaches and asking a lot of questions. We had been training for it for about twelve months outside Bournemouth and as far as Aryshire.

"It was a very mixed effort and everyone combined."

Having set sail from Southampton he drove a vehicle into the shallow water and onto the shore.

"The day we set off it was a big secret. We left Bournemouth at 0628 on Tuesday the fifth of June. Never forget that day. We went ashore on Juno Beach. Very little resistance, Not too much trouble.

"We lost a couple of lads but that’s what war is all about. Just shot and killed.

"We were in three-tonne Bedfords. We all reversed on. We were fortunate because all the Germans were having their breakfast. And we surrounded the unit where they were in and captured them all.

"And they just carried on eating their breakfast. Not a shot. I think they were pleased to be captured."

As a trained mechanic Mr Teacher was able to help repair damaged vehicles, which kept them moving and meant fewer obstacles on the beaches.

Beach Units ensured soldiers, vehicles and stores went in the right direction and set up dumps to hold petrol, ammunition and rations.

As a trained mechanic David Teacher was able to help repair damaged vehicles. Credit: ITV Meridian

He added: ’’Loading and unloading was the main thing. We dealt a lot with the injured carried by stretcher.

"A lot of young lads. Terrible. I never forget one young lad. Nineteen years young. You can’t say old. And he was shouting ‘I want my Mum.’ Had his leg shot off.

"The fighting wasn't hand to hand. It was firing from two or three miles away onto the beach.

"Everything was very fluid. We were told we had to do anything to help everybody. Including prisoners of war. We were there for three solid months on the beach.

"We only had one loss and that was his own fault. My best friend. He said ‘I am going to walk down there and stand on that ridge because I want to know what’s going on on the beach. I said ‘You sit down on the sand.’ He said ‘I will be alright.’

"And he stood on the hill for about a minute and straight on the head. Shot dead."

