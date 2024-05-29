D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: George Worroll

Play Brightcove video

George Worroll, Age 100, Royal Army Service Corps

Interviewed 22 October 2023

Driving onto Sword Beach on the morning of D-Day, George Worroll from Maidstone was at the wheel of a DUKW amphibious truck that had been attached to a landing craft as it approached the shallow water.

Although mines had been cleared in advance, his vehicle, and the Canadian soldiers landing all around him - came under sustained fire.

"The DUKWs we were driving were anchored on the side of the boats, on the davits," George said.

"When we got into France and the ship landed, they threw it onto shore.

"The guns were firing, all that business, and then they lowered us into the water."

George Worroll drove a DUKW amphibious truck, attached to a landing craft as it approached the shallow water. Credit: ITV Meridian

Mr Worroll had previously been in a tank unit and was an experienced driver with the Corp's amphibious section by the time Operation Overlord began.

He added: "The mines and the iron cross defences on the beach, they shifted those by the time we arrived.

"Then we went up the beach with the Canadians on the other side of us paddling through all that. I saw one or two go down.

"What could we do? Not very nice. In your younger days in your 20s you could stand it. I couldn't stand it now.

Throughout the day - and the days that followed, Mr Worroll helped offload petrol, ammunition and supplies to help keep the troops moving.

He was also asked to test the strength of the Mulberry artificial harbour while it was being constructed on Gold Beach by driving up and down its floating roadways.

