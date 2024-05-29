D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Gordon Barrett

Play Brightcove video

Gordon Barrett, Age 102, RAF Maintenance Unit

Interviewed 19 July 2023

An engineer on Pratt & Whitney, Hercules and Merlin engines for the RAF Maintenance Unit, Gordon Barrett helped air test planes before they were sent to aircraft squadrons.

Mr Barrett had also worked for RAF Coastal Command.

He said: "So when the aeroplane comes out of the hanger it comes to test-and-dispatch and we got it ready for going to the squadron.

"I did all the air tests and everything.

"I was in India when D-Day was on at the MU, and we didn’t know there was going to be a D-Day and we thought how wonderful it was that they had been able to attempt an invasion into France or Germany and we couldn’t believe it."

