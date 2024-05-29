D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Les Underwood

Play Brightcove video

Les Underwood, Age 98, Royal Navy

Interviewed 3 June 2023

A Royal Navy gunner on a merchant ship, Les Underwood’s vessel spent D-Day unloading ammunition day and night.

The ship was laying offshore during this process and coming under enemy fire.

He was one of thousands of Navy and Royal Marine personnel assigned to what were known as DEMS - Defensively Equipped Merchant Ships.

The Merchant Navy - made up of international shipping companies with civilian seafarers - also played a key role transporting men and supplies across the Channel after D-Day.

Mr Underwood said: "We were unloading ammunition for the troops. We were there for all that day and that day.

"As the troops were landing we were laying off and handing the stuff over because the stuff should have been going to Russia but they diverted the ships because they had the ammunition on board ships.

"When you are on the gun firing away you don’t know where you are.

"The merchant navy are not mentioned enough because they are all heroes. They are boys who didn’t have to go in the service.

"They volunteered, and the amount of merchant ships blown up is unbelievable.

"I do get flashbacks, because when you see a sight like that it will always be with you.

"There are men trying to get off a landing craft and some of them are just sinking and drowning because of their equipment.

"Some of them just went straight down. It was one hell of a mess."

