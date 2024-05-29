Drivers using the Dartford Crossing are being urged to plan ahead as several overnight closures will take place throughout June for essential maintenance work.

National Highways says the closures are necessary and drivers should allow extra time during their journeys and follow the traffic management and diversion route in place.

The closures are part of a maintenance programme, meaning repairs can take place to electrical equipment in the Dartford East Tunnel.

N orthbound closures of the A282 carriageway will also mean steelwork on a bridge, near A282 Junction 1a, can be repainted to protect it from corrosion.

When and where will closures take place?

T he A282 northbound carriageway, between M25 junction 2 and A282 junction 1a, and the Dartford East Tunnel are scheduled to close overnight on weeknights from Monday 3 June to Friday 21 June.

The Dartford East Tunnel will be closed between 9pm and 5.30am Mondays to Thursdaysbetween 9.30pm and 6am on Fridays.

M25 junction 2 to A282 junction 1a (northbound) will be closed between 10pm and 5.30am Mondays to Thursdays, between 11pm and 6am on Fridays.

Overnight weekend closures are also planned to allow for maintenance on both northbound tunnels at the A282 Dartford-Thurrock River Crossing which will be closed from 8.30pm Saturday 8 June to 5am Sunday 9 June.

Weeknight closures of the Dartford East Tunnel will then continue for one additional week from Monday 24 June to Friday 28 June.

Dartford East Tunnel will be closed between 9pm and 5.30am Mondays to Thursdays and between 9.30pm and 6am on Fridays.

