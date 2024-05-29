Medals belonging to the D-Day 'Great Escaper' are going on display in Portsmouth.

Bernie Jordan, immortalised in the 2023 film, secretly left his care home in Hove to attend the commemorations in Normandy.

His World War Two medals will be seen publicly for the first time at the city's D-Day Museum.

Bernie's real WWII medals will be on display, along with the replica medals worn by Michael Caine in his role Credit: Portsmouth City Council

The D-Day Story is run by Portsmouth City Council, and Leader Cllr Steve Pitt, who says: "Bernie Jordan's wartime medals have never before been on display anywhere in the world.

"They are the very same medals he hid under his raincoat when, as an 89-year-old, he travelled from a care home to Portsmouth and then on to Normandy by ferry to join the 70th anniversary commemorations.

"His determined actions made him a national celebrity and we are honoured to have this extremely rare chance to show off his medals and celebrate his life at The D-Day Story museum."

