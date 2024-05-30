Play Brightcove video

Sussex has released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to.

Two young girls needed hospital treatment after being bitten by a dog, believed to be a Rottweiler, at Eastbourne beach.

The incident happened at around 10.20am on Monday 27 May, near the Hollywell Café in King Edwards Parade.

Officers were called and carried out searches in the area, and also used a drone in the search.

The girls, aged 6 and 7, were taken to hospital to be treated for bite wounds and have since been discharged.

Police have now released images of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

A statement on the Sussex Police website said: "The man is described as being aged about 50, 5'9", wearing a black T-shirt, a black long-sleeve jacket, black shorts, and wearing dark shoes with a white sole.

"He also carried a black rucksack with a bottle of water."

Anyone who saw what happened or who recognises the man is asked to report it to Sussex Police.

