D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Albert Gibbs

Albert Gibbs, Age 98, General Service Corp

Interviewed 28 August 2023

Landing in Le Havre after the invasion, Albert Gibbs was part of the huge effort to keep troops supplied with ammunition and other provisions.

A driver at the wheel of a lorry carrying ammunition and later a staff car, he was also posted to a DUKW company.

Known by troops as "Ducks" these six-wheeled amphibious trucks played a key role ferrying people, supplies and ammunition to and from the beaches.

He said: "I can remember we went ashore in the lorry, I was the driver, and made our way towards Paris.

"I taught myself French and I could get by - German as well. I can get by even now. I was doing odd jobs such as looking after German prisoners.

"They were prisoners but still nasty.

Albert Gibbs taught himself French during the operation which he describes as helping to 'get him through'. Credit: ITV Meridian

"I was fed up with the nasty remarks they were making so I taught myself some bare bits of German. What a difference it made.

"We were in supplies and I was on ammo. I was never in danger. Always in the back.

"There wasn’t any activity. We were following. The language was a real asset to me.

"That’s why I became a Major’s driver and batman. He could drink. Like a barrel.

"One after the other."

