D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Jack Hemmings

Play Brightcove video

Jack Hemmings, Age 102, RAF

Interviewed 10 August 2023

Volunteering as air crew and going on to be a pilot and Squadron Leader, Jack Hemmings was stationed in Calcutta at the time of D-Day with 353 Squadron, protecting the Bay of Bengal and the Burmese coast.

He remembers how impressed he was hearing about the scale and success of the invasion.

He co-founded Mission Aviation Fellowship (MAF) - the world's largest humanitarian airline.

He said: "I was in India at the time and didn’t sample.

"It was the thing.

"The topic of the day.

"When is D-Day coming off? Because the country was full of troops that had come out of Europe - and the Americans.

"And I take my hat off to the organiser. They did the job properly.

"The planning and the preparation.

"A lot of people giving serious thought to it.

"So I guess they got what they needed."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...