D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Peter Kent

Peter Kent, Age 99, Royal Navy

Interviewed 4 July 2023

A crewman on HMS Adventure, Peter Kent spent the first three days of the invasion offshore.

His ship acted as a support and repair vessel.

Mr Kent joined working parties on the beaches and helped with the logistics of landing troops and supplies via the Mulberry Harbour, the huge artificial harbour towed across the English Channel.

Repair parties also salvaged some of the many damaged landing craft.

He said: "We went over there, laying offshore. The Mulberry Harbour followed us in. We were offshore for the first few days.

"I was with the landing parties on the beach. Taking things onto the Mulberry - in and out.

"You had to be careful of the land mines.

"There were signs with the skull and crossbones and you didn’t go near there.

"They were really marvellous the landings but so sad to see the fields with the memorials and the stones.

"So sad that so many boys got killed."

