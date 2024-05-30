D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Reg Charles

Play Brightcove video

Reg Charles, Aged 100, Ox and Bucks Light Infantry

Interviewed 25 July 2023

Died 3 August 2023

A Corporal with 1st and 5th Battalion Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire Light Infantry, Reg Charles landed at Arromanches in Normandy at the end of July.

He had known Major John Howard, who just after midnight on 6 June led a unit which captured two strategic bridges over the Orne river and canal ahead of the beach landings.

In doing so they secured a vital route for the advancing Allies and became the first troops to land and help liberate France.

They are now known as the Pegasus and Horsa bridges.

Mr Charles said: "He (Major Howard) was recruiting volunteers for crossing the river and he asked me if I would like to join.

"It would mean going up in a glider and dropping down behind enemy lines. I thanked him for the opportunity but told him I would rather keep my feet on the ground."

Mr Charles though did become part of Operation Overlord and drove a Bren gun carrier.

He said: "Soon after D-Day I went over to France on a troop ship from Southampton.

"Eventually I ended up with the 1st battalion Ox and Bucks. I was in the 5th before. That disbanded though.

"We pushed our way through. It was pretty grim. There were dead bodies and animals. I was surprised at the amount of animals the Germans used.

"Little carts which carried ammunition were horse drawn and the horses were trying to get through the same gates and just stood there and died.

"They decided as I could drive I could drive a jeep. I drove a jeep on and off for the rest of the war."

Mr Charles passed away a week after this interview took place.

