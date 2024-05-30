D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Reg Pye

Play Brightcove video

Reg Pye, Age 100, Royal Engineers

Interviewed 3 June 2023

Serving with 224 Field Company, Reg Pye was a driver carrying sappers, mines and ammunition.

He landed on Sword beach two weeks after D-Day when troops were still battling to capture coastal towns.

He said: "We arrived late because the American landing craft we were on broke down so the tides were rising and we had to go in alongside the Canadians.

"We were picking up mines and bridging. For tanks and Bren carriers crossing ditches. I was only the driver. I was the one who took them there you see.

"On 20th June they hadn’t broken out of the bridgehead and we were about ten miles from Caen.

"Caen should have been taken in five days. We were still there three weeks after."

Work carried on dismantling mines and creating bridges.

Mr Pye added: "The place was in a shambles, it was all bombs and shells.

"After we had been there about a fortnight there was going to be a big raid during the night and I think there were 500 bombers who bombed Caen and as soon as the bombing finished we went in and it was in a hell of a state.

"Not only German dead but British as well."

