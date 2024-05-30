Play Brightcove video

Sally Simmonds spoke to a family who says this alternative approach has made all the difference.

The first dementia care home, based on a Dutch model, where the facility is designed as a village, has opened in the South.

Norden House in Littlehampton, West Sussex, hopes to ease the transition for residents going from their home into care and provide them with independence.

On-site there is a hairdresser, where residents can have weekly appointments, there is a cafe, where they can eat with visiting family members, and a garden to plant flowers.

Healthcare Management Trust, Mair Williams said: "Coming into a care home is overwhelming for the family and the individual.

"What we have here, is a domestic-scale hub, or household, in which care is delivered and independence is primary in supporting those individuals."

Weekly costs start from £1,600 per person for residential care at Norden House, which the Trust says is "comparable" to other care homes.

Anne Bevan spoke to ITV News Meridian about life at the care home.

87-year-old Anne Bevan, resident of Norden House, said: "All the people are really lovely, never cross, they might be when they go out the door!

"It's a good job there are people like that to look after us."

Anne's daughters, Sue Alexander and Jackie Dyall spoke to ITV News Meridian saying: "It's a huge decision, a massive decision, a difficult decision.

"I've spoken to people who've said that was the hardest day of their life. I think for us, having found this, this was one of the best days.

"We come for lunch, she has a lot of visitors, which is wonderful."

The charity Alzheimer's Disease International describes this model of care as a "game changer".

The number of people with Dementia in the UK is expected to rise from 900 thousand to 1.4 million by 2040.

