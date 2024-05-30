West Sussex 'dementia-village' care home opens based on Dutch-model

  • Sally Simmonds spoke to a family who says this alternative approach has made all the difference.

The first dementia care home, based on a Dutch model, where the facility is designed as a village, has opened in the South.

Norden House in Littlehampton, West Sussex, hopes to ease the transition for residents going from their home into care and provide them with independence.

On-site there is a hairdresser, where residents can have weekly appointments, there is a cafe, where they can eat with visiting family members, and a garden to plant flowers.

Healthcare Management Trust, Mair Williams said: "Coming into a care home is overwhelming for the family and the individual.

"What we have here, is a domestic-scale hub, or household, in which care is delivered and independence is primary in supporting those individuals."

Weekly costs start from £1,600 per person for residential care at Norden House, which the Trust says is "comparable" to other care homes.

  • Anne Bevan spoke to ITV News Meridian about life at the care home.

87-year-old Anne Bevan, resident of Norden House, said: "All the people are really lovely, never cross, they might be when they go out the door!

"It's a good job there are people like that to look after us."

Anne's daughters, Sue Alexander and Jackie Dyall spoke to ITV News Meridian saying: "It's a huge decision, a massive decision, a difficult decision.

"I've spoken to people who've said that was the hardest day of their life. I think for us, having found this, this was one of the best days.

"We come for lunch, she has a lot of visitors, which is wonderful."

The charity Alzheimer's Disease International describes this model of care as a "game changer".

The number of people with Dementia in the UK is expected to rise from 900 thousand to 1.4 million by 2040.

