A former Border Force field intelligence officer has been jailed after supplying MDMA.

Gareth Glynn Davies, 44, of Cleves Way, Ashford, Kent was arrested in January 2020.

Following the arrest, searches of his car and home address led to the recovery of a lock knife, rambo knife, machete, two knuckle dusters and a baton.

Davies, worked for Border Force at Folkestone when he became the subject of an investigation after the NCA received information that he may be involved in drug supply.

He was put under surveillance in late 2019. The investigation included the use of surveillance and a range of undercover tactics.

Over the coming weeks, he had a number of meetings with a contact, who he arranged to sell drugs to.

On 21 January 2020, he supplied four pills to the contact as a sample with the promise of 5000 more. Following the handover, Davies was arrested.

He was subsequently charged with two drug supply offences, and dismissed from his role at Border Force.

Davies pleaded guilty on 15 April 2024 to both counts on the indictment. He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court today (30 May 2024) to five years and 11 months.

Dave Rock, from the NCA’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “It is a priority for the NCA to tackle insider threat and corruption at the border, and we work extremely closely with our colleagues at Border Force every day to prevent illegal drugs entering the UK.

“Davies thought he was beyond the reach of the law, willingly disclosing information that revealed his criminality.

“The class A drugs trade has a devastating impact on communities across the country, and Davies’ conviction today is a reminder to anyone involved that all those who play a part in it, however large or small, will face justice.”

