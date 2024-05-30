A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the sudden death of a woman in her 50s in Southampton.

Ambulance crews were called police to the scene on Avro Court at around 1.18pm in Hamble on 17 May. The woman was found dead at the scene.

A 48-year-old man from Hamble has been arrested on suspicion of murder. He has been released on bail until 16 August.

Police are appealing for witnesses. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A spokesperson for Hampshire Police said: "We were called by the ambulance service at 1.18pm on Friday 17 May to a report of a sudden death at an address in Avro Court,Hamble.

"Police attended the scene and confirmed a woman in her 50s had died.

"If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call 101 quoting reference 44240206944 You can also make a report via our website."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...