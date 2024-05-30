A man has been jailed for six years for an arson attack in Hampshire.

55-year-old Darren Waring doused his former partner's teenage son in petrol, at an address in Park Gate, before setting the lounge on fire in December last year.

Angered by the recent breakdown of the relationship, he attended his ex-partner's address where he poured petrol over her car and made a trail towards the house.

He also poured petrol over his ex-partner's teenager whilst assaulting him and making threats, during which he attempted to spark a lighter.

Both victims managed to escape to a neighbour's house.

DC Heather Milsom, who investigated this case, says: "This was a shocking display of domestic violence which left Waring’s ex-partner and her family extremely distressed, and put their lives at risk of serious harm.

" His actions could have killed someone that night.

" The bravery of the victims in this case, one of whom was under the age of 18 at the time, must not be understated.

They have endured something incredibly traumatic, but their courage has resulted in the dangerous man responsible now being brought to justice."

