Woman, 38, seriously injured in Bournemouth stabbing discharged from hospital

A 38-year-old woman who was seriously injured after a stabbing in Bournemouth has been discharged from hospital.

Dorset Police received a report at 11.42pm on Friday 24 May 2024 that two people had been stabbed on Durley Chine Beach.

34-year-old Amie Gray, from Poole, died at the scene. Another woman, aged 38 and also from Poole, was taken to hospital, and will now continue her recovery at home.

A 20-year-old man from the Croydon area was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He remains in police custody in Dorset at this time.

A large police presence will remain in the area, into the weekend, as officers continue to urge anyone with information or concerns to speak to police.

Det Supt Richard Dixey said: "Two locations in Bournemouth are being forensically examined and searched. Searches have also been conducted at two separate addresses in the Croydon area.

“We are continuing to update the loved ones of Amie Gray, as well as the woman who sustained serious injuries, with the latest developments as we progress our enquiries.

“I would also like to repeat our appeal for anyone with any information, no matter how small, that might assist our enquiries to please make contact with us.

"Anyone with information is asked to submit it to the investigation team via the Major Incident Public Portal page between 7am and 10pm daily.

"If you are unable to submit information online or would like to report something to us outside of these hours, please call 101 quoting occurrence number 55240078013.

"Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111."

