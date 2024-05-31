Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee went along to see the performance

Hundreds of people have been enjoying an 'accessible' performance of The Little Mermaid.

The Bournemouth Musical theatre Group has put on the show in Christchurch, Dorset, where the audience is free to move around and call out.It is designed to appeal to a more diverse group of people who feel less confident going to the theatre

Charlie who is caring for a girl called Katia, says the inclusivity means she got to enjoy the show.

Charlie said: "She has loved it. She smiled the whole way through and really enjoyed it.

She can shout out and make noises, no one looks or bats an eyelid. It's just lovely."

Director of Bournemouth Musical Theatre, Lisa Stead said: "We are about making theatre accessible for everybody, both offstage and onstage, and this is an extension of that.

"We're making sure everybody can come to experience the magic of theatre without worrying about reaction of the way they behave."

Other members of the audience also liked the extra excitement.

The actor playing Sebastian the Crab, Rob Arrowsmith said: "We recognise that there's going to be a little more shouting out, some singing along.

"We might see some people in the aisle that we might have to move out of the way, but we just want people to enjoy it and know that it's for everybody."

Accessible performances are happening more often in the West End and on Broadway - but is not so usual in regional amateur productions.

The matinée show on Thursday 29 May was almost sold out. It is expected more theatres will follow suit to start putting on accessible performances after the show's success.

The Little Mermaid continues over the weekend (1 and 2 June).

