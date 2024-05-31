Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham was at Brighton Crown Court and heard closing speeches from the prosecution along with the defence.

A jury has heard the closing arguments in the trial of a teenager accused of stabbing to death a 17-year-old from Surrey.

Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed multiple times at an end-of-term party in Warnham near Horsham, West Sussex in July 2023.

The court heard how there was an altercation between him, two other boys, and the defendant - who had been asked to leave.

Charlie had collapsed on the floor, and it is alleged eyewitnesses saw the defendant, who is 17 and cannot be named, covered in blood.

He was still conscious when emergency services arrived and was able to communicate his name, date of birth and address to paramedics, but two days later he died from fatal stab wounds.

Charlie Cosser was stabbed at party in Warnham, West Sussex and later died in hospital. Credit: ITV News Meridian

The jury was shown footage of the confrontation at the party, where during the struggle, Charlie came face-to-face with the defendant.

It was at this point, that the teenager is accused of reaching for a knife from a shoulder bag he was carrying before using it on the 17-year-old to stab him.

The prosecution’s barrister Alan Gardner KC said to the jury in his closing speech: "The idea that someone else would have stabbed Charlie between the altercation and Charlie collapsing is fanciful and unsupported by any evidence.

"You can be sure the defendant repeatedly stabbed Charlie Cosser, fatally injuring him. He wasn’t acting in self-defence, he is guilty of murder."

A fight broke out at a summer party in July 2023. Credit: Sussex Police

The defence argues the prosecution's case is based on circumstantial evidence.

Defence barrister, Sarah Jones KC said: "The evidence in this trial has been heard, there are no surprises, no witness standing at the right spot with a clear view on how fatal injuries were inflicted.

"Nobody saw what happened. No-one can point to any reason as to why he would do it."

The defendant is charged with murder and with possessing a bladed article. He denies all charges.

Jurors are expected to be sent out to deliberate next week.

