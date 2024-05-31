D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Geoffrey Weaving

Play Brightcove video

Geoffrey Weaving, Age 100, Royal Navy

Interviewed 7 October 2023

A telegraphist reading and sending Morse code signals, Geoffrey Weaving had trained in Portsmouth and was on board the survey ship HMS Astral on D-Day.

His role was to listen to incoming messages and particular for any sign of German E-boats.

In the early hours of D-Day the ship laid marker buoys ahead of the first landings by the Canadians. This was to let the troop-carrying vessels know which section they had to go to.

He said: "The idea was there were five beachheads heavily armed and we had Juno and we were going to have to take lots of buoys on board and lead a regiment of Canadian soldiers there.

"We got all the kit and went to lay a trail with the buoys all the way to Juno. Astral was a navigator and its job was to make sure the Canadians went to the right beachhead.

"And suddenly the warships started firing their guns at the beachhead and it was like trains going over your head.

Geoffrey Weaving's role was to listen to incoming messages and particular for any sign of German E-boats. Credit: ITV Meridian

"All the soldiers were in the landing craft following us.

"Once they were in the shallow waters the ramps came down on all the landing craft and all the men had to jump out and run onto the sand and try to go round the back of the beachhead and deal with the Germans who were firing at them.

"I was in the wireless room receiving calls and instructions and was able to see what was happening. The Canadians were very unfortunate. (The Germans) were firing at them and not us and if they fell in the water with their packs on them they just drowned. The carnage was frightful.

"When the firing stopped in the late afternoon the soldiers had lined up to march into France. By nightfall it was all over for us. We helped with Mulberry.

"I was thrilled to be there. It was exciting but not very amusing. I have memories of what I saw and I’m just proud that I was there.

"The Morse code was so put into our heads that eighty years later I can still remember it."

