D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Harry Garthwaite

Play Brightcove video

Harry Garthwaite, Age 103, RAF

Interviewed 20 February 2024

A pilot who clocked up almost 2,500 flying hours, Mr Garthwaite flew 23 different aircraft in wartime, including Hurricanes and Spitfires.

Stationed near Chichester in West Sussex, he was told to go to RAF Hawkinge in Kent on the night of June 5.

He said: "We were to pick up a lot of Army officers the following morning at seven o’clock.

"But we had no details about where we were going. The Army officers were going to tell us that when we got there.

"Not until the next morning when we were actually in the plane did they give away the secret.

"Sure enough the tannoy came on and said the invasion had started, a bridgehead had been formed and everything was going to plan. We were leaving on D-Day.

"During the weeks beforehand we had seen an awful lot of traffic (on the South coast). Convoys hiding in woods. There was a lot of landing craft about.

"We were flying up and down that coast for a while before D-Day. Taking officers to various outside units.

"Everyone was expecting an invasion."

Harry Garthwaite was told to go to RAF Hawkinge in Kent on the night of June 5. Credit: ITV Meridian

Mr Garthwaite flew the officers to RAF Down Ampney to join their units, possibly carrying secret instructions.

The military aerodrome played a key role in the airborne assault on 6 June. Aircraft from there dropped members of the Parachute Brigade into Normandy as well as towing gliders carrying troops and supplies.

"The aerodrome was full of gliders and tugs,’’ Mr Garthwaite added.

"That’s why it was isolated. No phone calls in and out. You couldn’t get out of the camp. Once you got in you were stuck. They said ‘You can’t go until they have all gone.’

"So we sat in the mess and drank coffee until they had gone."

About four days later Mr Garthwaite began flying officers directly to the Normandy bridgehead and bringing walking wounded back to RAF Tangmere in Sussex where ambulances were waiting for them.

The flights shifted to Bayeux as the troops got further inland.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...