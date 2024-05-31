D-Day 80 The Last Veterans: Tony Rampling

Tony Rampling, Age 99, Reconnaissance Regiment

Interviewed 17 July 2023

Departing from Southampton and arriving a few days after the invasion, Tony Rampling landed with the 61st Reconnaissance Regiment.

They were tasked with scouting ahead and gathering tactical information for infantry soldiers.

Members often travelled in light tanks or armoured cars to help protect other troops moving forward.

Tony Rampling experienced fighting at the Falaise Gap. Credit: ITV Meridian

He said: "A Reconnaissance Regiment consisted of assault troops and armoured cars.

"I was in an armoured car, the Bren gunner on a turret. Crossing the Channel we went to Gold Beach and straight to a place called Briquessard.

"We had the most horrendous time there. We were actually hiding up in woods on a hillside and the Jerries we were cross firing at each other.

"Later on we started moving there was a long, straight road and two Jerries. They were Nazis because I could see their insignia. They ran across the road in front of us and I fired at them and I am afraid I shot them.

"That’s not very nice really but you had to do it didn’t you?"

Mr Rampling experienced fighting at the Falaise Gap, scene of a decisive battle where German forces were surrounded.

