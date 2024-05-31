Today marks one hundred years since the largest private war memorial in Europe was dedicated.

The War Cloister at Winchester College was commissioned by the then Headmaster to remember the five hundred plus pupils lost which serving in the First World War.

The war memorial was dedicated on Saturday 31st May 1924.

To mark the centenary public tours have been launched with a ceremony due to be held today (Friday 31 May 2024).

