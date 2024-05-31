A pedestrian, aged 37, has died after being hit by two cars outside a pub in Berkshire.

The incident took place at around 10pm on Thursday 29 May, the man had crossed the road on the A420 outside the Greyhound public house in Besselsleigh.

He was then struck by a purple Ford Fiesta and a black Honda FR-V. He died at the scene.

A 60-year-old man from Coventry has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. He has been released under investigation.

Police area appealing for witnesses to a crash outside a pub in Besselsleigh. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Det Sgt Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly, as a result of this collision, a man had died.

"The thoughts of all of us at Thames Valley Police are with their family at this extremely upsetting time.

"I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch.

"I am particularly looking to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area and who has dash-cam which has captured the collision, or the moments leading up to it, to please contact us.

"You can do so by making a report online or by calling 101, quoting reference 43240251494."

