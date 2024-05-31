Police investigating a reported a rape near a pub in Reading are appealing to trace a dog-walker who was a potential witness.

The incident took place between 10.30pm and 11pm on 29 May, on Argyle Road, between the Rose and Thistle public house and the junction of Lorne Street.A woman in her 20s, was approached from behind by a man who pushed her to the floor and raped her. He then ran off into Baker Street towards the town centre.The offender is described as a man of medium build, wearing a black hoodie.

Police are keen to find a potential witness to this incident, who is described as a man with grey hair, who was walking a cream coloured Labrador-type dog around the time of the incident.

The incident took place on Argyle Road, between the Rose and Thistle public house and the junction of Lorne Street. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Investigating officer, Det Insp Stuart Streeter said: “We are investigating this incident with the utmost priority, and the victim is being supported by officers.“We would appeal to anybody who believes they were in the area and may have seen anything that could assist the investigation, to get in touch with Thames Valley Police.“You can contact us in the strictest confidence, either by making a report online or by calling us on 101, quoting reference number 43240251986.“I am acutely aware of the concern that incidents such as this will have in the local community.“A scene watch remains in place and if you have any concerns, you will be able to address these with any officers, who will be happy to speak with you.”

