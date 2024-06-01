The first of 6,000 entrants have been swimming, cycling and running their way through one of Europe's leading triathlons.

This weekend marks the 20th edition of the Blenheim Palace Triathlon which takes place amongst the surroundings of the iconic Oxfordshire venue.

It's thought to be the the only event of its kind to be organised in the grounds of a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Organisers hope to attract new participants each year with competitions able to select a different level of pace.

Bicycles parked up with the event taking place in the grounds of the stunning location Credit: ITV News

The Super Sprint race consists of a 400m swim, 13.2km bike ride, and a 2.9km run while the Sprint race consists of a 750m swim, 19.8km bike ride, and a 5.4km run.

A relay, involving two or three people, will also happen over the weekend designed to make it easier for anybody not confident with completing a full triathlon.

For the hardiest of souls, the Weekend Warrior challenge allows competitors to take on as many triathlons as possible.

People can choose various distances to take part Credit: ITV News

Ian Allington, one of the organisers of the triathlon, said, "The nature being in the grounds itself, there's no traffic and no road closures, it's not an inter-city triathlon which can feel more challenging at times.

"We always see this event with a really good first time field, it's really enjoyable to do, particularly with the grounds and all the activity we to enjoy."

The triathlon is a fundraising opportunity with more than 300 charities supported by donations generated by participants.

