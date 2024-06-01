'Resurfacing blitz' to tackle potholes with roads to be closed for a week

A council says it's planning a 'resurfacing blitz' to tackle potholes on roads in the city.

47 roads, an area of 100,000 square metres, will be treated between June and the end of July with material called 'microasphalt' being laid.

The work is designed to make the surface smoother, watertight and skid resist, extending the life of the road by around 10 years.

Each road in Brighton and Hove will be closed for around a week.

(PA Graphics) Credit: PA Graphics

Potholes have been an increasing concern and frustration for drivers with mechanics seeing record numbers of repairs.

In 2023, research showed cracked and gaping roads costs vehicle owners an average of £470.

Berkshire based motoring group, the AA, revealed at the start of the year that it dealt with 631,852 pothole related incidents in the year before, the highest for five years.

In Kent, the number of reported potholes were at a nine-year high at the start of the year.

The slurry being used in Brighton and Hove forms a watertight layer designed to prevent wear and tear and reduce future maintenance.

After being applied, the road can be ready for use in around 20 minutes though the city council says it can only be applied 47 hours after being filled.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...