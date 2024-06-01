'Unknown reasons' behind A2 hard shoulder crash where van driver died

A van driver has died after crashing into two parked lorries on the hard shoulder of the A2 in Kent.

The collision happened on Friday 21st May at around 4:14pm at Cobham near Gravesend.

The 50-year old man who was at the wheel of the white Mercedes Sprinter died at the scene.

Kent Police say his next of kin has been informed.

The passenger of the van, a 20-year old man, was also hurt and received serious injuries.

He was taken by air ambulance to a London hospital and remains in a serious condition.

Detectives say there are 'unknown reasons' as to why the van crashed as its investigations continue.

Anybody with any dash came footage or other information is being asked to contact Kent Police.

