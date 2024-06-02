Play Brightcove video

Britain's Got Talent finalist Sydnie Christmas speaks to ITV News Meridian's Joe Coshan

She's wowed the audience, impressed the judges and even got Simon Cowell's backing so could a singer from Kent become the winner of this year's Britain's Got Talent?

Sydnie Christmas, who has performed on "a couple of cruises and was in a show in Germany" but dreams of performing on the West End stage, received the most votes from the public after her semi-final performance on Wednesday.

Judge Simon Cowell described her powerhouse rendition of Frank Sinatra's My Way as "11 out of 10".

"I was honestly thinking as you were performing, if it wasn't for people like you, I wouldn't bother making this show, seriously," he said.

Christmas had received judge Amanda Holden's golden buzzer during her first audition Credit: 'Britain's Got Talent', ITV1, Fremantle, Thames, Syco

Christmas had received judge Amanda Holden's golden buzzer during her first audition meaning she was automatically sent through to the next round.

In a video shown before her performance, the singer said: "I've done so many auditions, a lot of no's, oh my god a lot of no's. Thank god Amanda sees something in me," she said.

Cowell added: "You have to wonder, who were these idiots you auditioned for before that didn't give you the break you deserved, honestly they must be deaf...That was a masterclass."

Speaking to ITV News, Sydnie said she almost gave up on her dream,

"I hate to say it, but I'm nearly 30. I was terrified to be on the show because I was like, my career's going down the pan.

"If I do a terrible job, this could put me to bed, you know? And I'm my biggest critic. I just wanna do well.

"I cannot believe the way this has gone. You can't compare each other to anyone because everyone is their own act. And that's the beautiful thing of it. And that is why I love this competition.

"My main thing would be performing at the Royal Variety. If I was to do that, oh my god, I would cry."

Britain's Got Talent live final airs on Sunday at 7.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

