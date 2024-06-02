A car has reportedly been driven at staff at a branch of Asda as they attempted to stop two men stealing hundreds of pounds worth of meat.

The shoplifting incident happened at the Havant superstore on Purbrook Way on May 6th at around 1:30pm in the afternoon.

Police say the two men exited through a fire exit.

When the suspects were challenged as they were loading around £300 of produce into a car, police say the vehicle was then driven towards the supermarket employees.

Police have released images of two men they'd like to speak to Credit: Hampshire Police

The white Toyota Yaris then weaved through the car park and drove away.

Hampshire Police has now released photographs of two men they'd like to speak to.

They're asking anybody who recognised them to contact the force through 101 or on their website with the reference 44240189129.

There weren't any reported injuries.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...