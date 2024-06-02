A 10-year old girl walking with her father was injured after reportedly being hit by a bike.

The child was struck by the object which was thrown from an overpass on Ethelbert Crescent, Margate.

She suffered injuries to her head, face, arm and back following the incident at 7:35pm on Saturday 1st June.

After receiving treatment in hospital she's now been discharged.

Police say the bike was green and black and the person who chucked it down to Newgate Gap was unknown to them.

They are now appealing for witnesses or any one with dash cam footage to get in touch.

A statement from Kent Police said, "Officers would now like to hear from any witnesses including anyone who may have recorded somebody pushing or riding the bicycle in the Ethelbert Crescent area beforehand.

"Please call the appeal line on 01843 222289 quoting reference 46/90127/24. Alternatively contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form."

