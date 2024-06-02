Motorcyclist from Weymouth dies in fatal crash on Dorset road

A man has died following a collision in Dorset between a motorbike and a car.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s from Weymouth who was riding a blue Yamaha, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on on Saturday 1st June.

It happened on the B3157 Coast Road at Abbotsbury Hill at around 12:34pm.

The driver of a grey Volvo XC90 did not sustain any serious injuries.

Road closures were put in place as emergency services responded to the incident.

Sergeant Mike Gatfield, of the Roads Policing Team said, "Our thoughts are with the family of the man who very sadly died in this collision.

"We are now carrying out a thorough investigation so we can establish the full circumstances of the collision.

"I would urge any witnesses who have not already spoken to police, or any motorists who may have captured relevant dashcam footage, to please get in touch with us.

"I would also like to thank members of the public for their patience and understanding during the road closures. These are absolutely necessary to allow the emergency services to respond and for a detailed examination of the collision scene to be carried out."

