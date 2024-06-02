Hospital parking charges are being increased by an NHS Trust for the first time in seven years.

Frimley Health hasn't put up prices in its car park since April 2017.

The changes introduced on Monday 3rd June will impact people turning up at Frimley Park Hospital in Camberley, Heatherwood Hospital in Ascot and Wexham Park Hospital in Slough.

The maximum rise is 20% for longer stay fees including seven and thirty day passes.

Up to two hours increases by 20 pence to £4 while parking for over five hours goes from £8 to £8.50 ,.

Confirming the news on its Facebook page, the NHS trust explained its reasoning for putting up prices.

"Our car parks are managed by the trust and all income is invested back into car parks, security and other services.

"Our tariffs were last increased in April 2017."

There are some exceptions to parking charges including free overnight parking for the parent of a child who remains in hospital and visitors with relatives who are terminally ill.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...