Planned road and car park closures will start today ahead of the national commemorative D-Day event in Portsmouth this week.

The 80th anniversary ceremony will be held on Southsea Common on Wednesday, but the city council says some roads and car parks need to be closed before then in order to build infrastructure and for security reasons.

Cllr Steve Pitt, leader of the council, said: “We’re proud that Portsmouth has been chosen for the national D-Day 80 commemorative events.

“We’ve been working in partnership with the MOD, the police, and other stakeholders to ensure the D-Day 80 commemorations in the city run smoothly, securely, and safely.

"To do this, it’s necessary to close some roads and car parks, and we apologise for any disruption caused to our residents.”

On-street parking

From 8am on Monday 3 June, on-street parking is unavailable at:

Clarence Parade (from Osborne Road to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Esplanade (from Hovertravel to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Parade (south side between Lennox Road and South Parade)

Auckland Road West (two bays with the junction of Clarence Parade)

Avenue De Caen

Duisburg Way

Jack Cockerill Way

Pembroke Road (north side)

Victoria Avenue

Museum Road (south side)

Most parking will be available again from 6am on Thursday 6 June, and any remaining restrictions will be lifted by 6am on Friday 7 June when event infrastructure is removed.

Car parks

The following car parks will be closed, at the following times:

D-Day Story car park – closed from 10pm on Sunday 2 June until Saturday, 8 June.

Southsea Common car park and Seafront The Esplanade car park – closed from 8am on Monday 3 June until 6am on Thursday 6 June.

Additionally, a section of the Pyramids car park will be unavailable from 8am on Wednesday 5 June until 6am on Thursday 6 June.

Road closures

The following roads will be closed from 11.59pm on Tuesday 5 June until 6am on Thursday 6 June and some section will be closed from 8am to 8pm on Sunday 2 June, Monday 3 June and Thursday 4 June:

Clarence Parade (from Osborne Road to Jack Cockerill Way)

Clarence Esplanade (from Hovertravel to Jack Cockerill Way)

Avenue De Caen

Duisburg Way

Jack Cockerill Way

The city council says any vehicle parked in a suspended area or obstructing the highway, will be removed by police and would receive a Penalty Charge Notice.

People attending the ticket-only event are being encouraged to walk or use the bus going to and from the event if they can.

Some stops will be suspended during the event, but attendees can still take the bus from stops on Osborne Road, Clarence Pier, Pier Road, and Southsea Terrace.

All road closures and parking restrictions will be lifted in time for the Armed Forces Day celebrations on Saturday 8 June.

