A man has been charged with murder after a body was found at a flat in Southampton.

Police were called to a property in Mountain Ash Close just after 1.20pm on Tuesday 28 May, after the body of Ian Wayne Jupe, 58, was found.

Further enquiries into the circumstances of his death led police to believe that he had been killed.

Police were called to a property in Mountain Ash Close just after 1.20pm on Tuesday, May 28. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tom Alexander Ellison, 35, of Mountain Ash Close, Southampton, has been charged with murder.

He has also been charged with burglary/theft and fraud.

Tom Alexander Ellison has been remanded in custody to appear before Southampton Magistrates' Court on Monday 3 June.

