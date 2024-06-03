A "significant" cockroach infestation has been discovered at a motorway service station in Oxfordshire.

Environmental health officers from South Oxfordshire District Council carried out an emergency investigation at Welcome Break off the M40 near Oxford after a member of the public complained.

Four units in the main building were forced to close immediately, including KFC, The Good Breakfast, Chopstix and Starbucks.

Evidence of a cockroach infestation was found in the food preparation and servery areas of the outlets which posed a "significant risk of food contamination and an imminent risk to the customers' health".

Evidence of a cockroach infestation was found in the food preparation and servery areas of the outlets. Credit: South Oxfordshire District Council

The businesses at the site, off Junction 8 near Wheatley, will remain closed until officers deem the health risk has been removed.

On Friday 31 May, during a hearing at Oxford Magistrates’ Court, District Judge Rana reviewed the evidence and statements provided by the officers and confirmed the imminent health risk on 20 May and was satisfied that the risk to health remained in place.

The judge made a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order and also awarded full costs of just over £3,000 to South Oxfordshire District Council.

Officers continue to work with the businesses and are monitoring these and the other units at the site and will take further action if appropriate.

The businesses at the site, off Junction 8 near Wheatley, will remain closed until officers deem the health risk has been removed. Credit: South Oxfordshire District Council

Paul Fielding, Head of Housing and Environment at South Oxfordshire District Council, said: "When we received the initial complaint, our Environmental Health officers took immediate action and carried out an investigation at Welcome Break Services and served the hygiene emergency prohibition notice requiring the temporary closure of the affected businesses.

"The infestation presented a signification risk of contamination and a serious risk to public health and I’m pleased that the District Judge has now endorsed the action our officers took.

"Our officers will continue conducting regular inspections at the site in order to protect public health.

"They are also working with Welcome Break to address the issue and supporting their efforts to reopen the impacted units as soon as possible."

A criminal investigation into any food hygiene offences committed is ongoing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...