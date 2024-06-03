Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Sarah Gomme went to see Willow in action

A teenager from Sussex has been selected to join Team GB's waterski squad.

Willow Skipsey, 14, from Chichester, took up the sport as a casual hobby, just 18 months ago.

Since then, she's juggled school work and training to get to the top of the sport.

Willow said: "I think I was in year eight when it started, and it got listed on the clubs you can try... so I signed up for it and I got in, as there was a limited number of places, I'm so happy that I got in.

"Ever since, I've just loved it and want to carry on doing it.

"I've always loved being in the water, I've always loved swimming, paddle boarding, doing all that sort of stuff so doing something else that involved the water, that I could do all the time, was just so fun.

"I just loved the feeling of getting up for the first time on the skis and just skiing round, it was really really fun."

Willow began waterskiing 18 months ago. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Willow was introduced to waterskiing through an after school activity programme at Chichester Free School.

She began her journey at Chichester Waterski, now training at JB Ski in Surrey.

Willow said: "Everyone is really supportive, I started doing it with my friend when I first joined the club and she stopped, but she's really supportive of me, everyone is."

Clinching a coveted spot in the Great Britain squad is testament to the speed at which Willow has progressed and opens up a world of competitive skiing.

