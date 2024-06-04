A drink-driver who caused a man's death in a crash in Berkshire has been jailed for nearly ten years.

Desley Nuptial, 39, drove through a red light at a crossroads in Ascot colliding with a Mercedes which was being driven by Choudhary Ashraf.

40-year-old Mr Ashraf, from Maidenhead, died of his injuries at the scene.

Nupital, of Parkfield Avenue, Eastbourne, had three children in his car and they all sustained injuries in the collision.

He admitted the offence which happened on London Road on 10 September 2022 and was sentenced to nine years and nine months in prison.

He was also disqualified from driving for five years and he will have to take an extended re-test to regain his licence.

Detective Sergeant Darren Brown of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “The manner of Nuptial’s driving was absolutely shocking, and the fact he had children in his car as well exacerbated this.

“Tragically, as a direct result of him driving at speed, under the influence of alcohol and failing to stop at red traffic signals, he collided with Mr Ashraf’s vehicle and caused him injuries which resulted in his death.

“Driving while unfit through drink and speeding are two of the fatal four, and we will never tolerate such reckless behaviour on our roads. "

