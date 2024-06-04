Play Brightcove video

WATCH: Freddie the dog, being rescued by Gravesend RNLI

A dog has been rescued after falling 14 feet into the Thames on the north shore, near Tilbury Fort.

On Friday 31 May Gravesend RNLI rescued Freddie, as they spotted the dog's owner leaning over the Thames Path wall.

The volunteer crew located the dog in the water and got the dog safely on board, before returning him to his owner.

Tilbury Port Line Handler Chris Turner says: "I’d just finished with the departure of a vessel and when returning to my vehicle I noticed the lifeboat with the flashing blue lights against the shore.

"Next minute it was coming towards me, I didn’t expect them to moor up at Tilbury Terminal with a dog on board."

RNLI volunteer Aaron Reynolds says: "It’s always a great feeling to witness the reuniting of a dog with its owner, especially after jumping a 14ft wall into a wet landing in the Thames."

