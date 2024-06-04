A teenager has been found guilty of murder following the death of Charlie Cosser who was stabbed three times at an end of term party in Sussex.

The 17-year-old died two days after being attacked in a field in Warnham, Horsham on 23 July last year.

Cosser, a talented young footballer, was caught up in a fight, along with two other boys, and the defendant who had been asked to leave the gathering following a complaint from a girl.

Following a three week trial at Brighton Crown Court, a jury of seven women and five men found the 17-year old boy, who can't be named for legal reasons, guilty after four hours of deliberations.

The boy, who was 16 at the time when he stabbed Charlie, showed no emotion as the verdict was read out.

Charlie's devastated father, mother, sister and brother broke down in tears and hugged one another as the guilty verdict was read out.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...