The air ambulance charity for Kent, Surrey and Sussex has announced it has been able to buy its second helicopter that it had been leasing.

It raised more than £1.77 million following a public appeal and says the purchase will allow it to fly for longer, reach more patients, and save more lives.

The charity will save half a million pounds a year from owning rather than leasing the helicopter.

Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex says the purchase will help save more lives Credit: ITV News Meridian

David Welch, Chief Executive of KSS, says: "Taking ownership of our second helicopter is such an important milestone for our charity and for the millions of people living across Kent, Surrey and Sussex.

"It means that we have now secured the future of this lifeline for our communities to ensure that we can get our lifesaving crews to where they’re urgently needed 24/7 365 days a year.

"The cost saving will also enable us to improve and develop our lifesaving service, including being able to fly for longer and in more challenging weather conditions as well as grow our Patient and Family Aftercare Service and introduce more community-based prevention and education activities.

"All of these incredible advances in the development of our lifesaving service have only been made possible by the remarkable generosity of so many thousands of people right across Kent, Surrey and Sussex and we are all so incredibly grateful to everyone for their support.

"It will mean we can be there to fight for the lives of even more people experiencing sudden critical injury or illness. It means, together, we will save more lives."

