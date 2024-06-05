An investigation is underway following the sudden death of a 26-year-old woman in Bracknell.

Paramedics were first called to Jameston on Tuesday morning (4 June) where they tried to save the woman's life.

However the victim, from Bagshot, Surrey, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were then called at 7.41am on Tuesday where they arrested a 27-year-old man from Woking on suspicion of murder. He remains in custody and is being questioned by officers.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Peter Clarke, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time.

“We are in the very early stages of this investigation, and although we have made an arrest, I would urge the public not to speculate on the circumstances of the woman’s death, which is being treated as unexplained at this time."

Thames Valley Police are carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV footage.

A cordon will be in place "for some time" as officers carry out forensic examinations.

Anyone with information or footage from the Jameston area is being asked to contact police on 101, quoting the reference number 354.

