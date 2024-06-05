A 33-year-old man has been jailed for seven months after sending threatening emails to a female politician.

Liam McCarthy, of Copperfield Road, Southampton, “continuously” sent emails and left voicemails for Conservative politician Caroline Nokes between May 15 2022 and March 4 2023.

Ms Nokes was the MP for Romsey and Southampton North at the time of the offending, and is currently standing for re-election.

McCarthy also left threatening voicemails for Steve Smith, former head of stronger communities, neighbourhoods and housing, at Southampton City Council between November 14 and 21 2022.

He was jailed for seven months at Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, the CPS said.

Victoria Hill, prosecuting, told Southampton Magistrates’ Court in a previous hearing that the defendant first contacted Ms Nokes to raise a “lack of support for people aged between 18 and 25”.

Ms Hill said: “He moved on to talk about issues he was having with the Department of Work and Pensions and a debt collection agency.

“They didn’t end up seeing one another because the defendant cancelled his appointment because he felt unprepared."

The court heard how the emails continued and in August 2022 they started to become threatening.

Previously describing the voicemails to the court, Ms Hill said: “They were more overtly threatening. He said things like, ‘I will find you, I will f****** destroy you, I swear to god, I mean that as a threat.”

