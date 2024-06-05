The mapmaker and codebreaker who were key to D-Day's success

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian presenter Sangeeta Bhabra met with Christian Lamb and Patricia Owtram

As the nation marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day, two women who were a fundamental part of the operation's success say they are pleased to have been a part of the largest seaborne invasion in history.

Christian Lamb, 103, was a mapmaker and Patricia Owtram, 100, was a codebreaker, both working for the Women's Royal Naval Service.

Christian Lamb was the daughter of an Admiral and then a naval wife.

Mrs Lamb was a Plotting Officer who helped prepare detailed maps of the French coast for D-Day.

Christian Lamb, 103, was a mapmaker with the Women's Royal Naval Service. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Mrs Lamb said: "Girls were told to do what their parents wanted them to do, and I would have been forced to go and learn how to cook and how to iron and how to do that sort of thing, which I didn't particularly want to do.

"So when I had the opportunity to join the Wrens, I did, and I felt very pleased to be independent, able to do something I wanted to do. I needed to do.

"I was working in Whitehall where Churchill was at the top of the building and I had a little office right in the basement.

"It was entirely my office. Nobody else in it except for an Admiral to tell me what to do and my job was to make these maps."

Working in great secrecy the aim was to help landing craft crew and then soldiers on the beaches instantly identify where they were.

Christian Lamb helped prepare detailed maps of the French coast for D-Day. Credit: Christian Lamb

Mrs Lamb said: "They were for shipping that were coming into the coast of France and there was five different landing places.

"And to make sure she was in the right place where they had to be I had some detailed maps I made for the officers.

"They wanted to know exactly where they were. So the whole of the walls around my office were big-scale maps of the French coast.

"Each compass bearing on the picture I had to draw a special map so as you looked out the window you could see a railway or a church or some big site that we had put on the map so they could identify themselves as where they were.

"They were close enough to the coast to see these people and whatever they were busy doing.

"That’s why the maps were important I suppose. I felt it was something useful and I was glad of that.

"I didn’t want to do anything that was useless.

"I felt it was something useful and I was glad of that. It was something I had been waiting for every day and at 6am I heard the news D-Day had started and it was the most thrilling day of my life I was thrilled."

Patricia Owtram, 100, was a codebreaker with the Women's Royal Naval Service. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Patricia Owtram, who was fluent in German, was a Linguist Interceptor for Special Duties Y Service and was posted to top-secret listening stations along the coastline, including Abbots Cliff in Kent.

Abbots Cliff was at Capel-le-Ferne between Folkestone and Dover and had been operational since 1940.

There were about 50- 60 people working there in secret according to a news release from GCHQ marking the organisation’s 100th anniversary.

It read: "This base collected Very High Frequency (VHF) communications from Germany directing aircraft or fast moving E-boats in the English Channel.

"VHF has a very short range which meant that German linguists, mainly young women, were sent to the front line to live log the communications.

"This type of interception had never been done before for voice communications and the tactical nature of this job meant that every day the information collected by these young women was helping to protect British pilots and sailors. German forces would try to capture British pilots."

Patricia Owtram was a Linguist Interceptor for Special Duties Y Service. Credit: Patricia Owtram

While there Patricia learned to fire a Sten gun.

She said: "Because we were right on the coast there could have been the equivalent of a commando raid.

"Some of us thought we would like to be able to use a machine gun, and there were military police on guard and they very kindly allowed us to practice using the machine guns.

"So we thought if there was a German raid, perhaps we could help the police defend our station."

The Allies introduced a successful deception plan which helped fool the Germans into thinking the invasion would come from Kent.

"And you saw some really important people while you were at Abbots Cliff," Patricia added.

"One day I recognised to my great surprise Winston Churchill, Prime Minister and General Montgomery, and I wondered what they were doing in the morning.

"On top of our rather remote cliff in Kent - I think they wanted to be seen.

"A very successful red herring."

The job was to intercept voice and coded radio messages from German vessels in the English Channel.

That information was then sent to codebreakers at Station X - Bletchley Park.

The intelligence gathered from these transmissions was factored into Allied plans for D-Day.

Abbots Cliff also housed acoustic mirrors designed as an early warning system for enemy aircraft.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...