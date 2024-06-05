A woman has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car in Kent.

It involved a white VW Golf at the Bobbing Roundabout on the A249 at 5.22am on Friday 31 May.

The man who was hit was treated by paramedics and taken to a local hospital.

He has since been discharged.

A woman was also reported to have been assaulted during the incident.

26-year-old Lauren Willis, of Wollaston Close, Gillingham was arrested and charged with attempted murder, two counts of actual bodily harm and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She appeared at Sevenoaks Magistrates' court and was remanded in custody to appear at Maidstone Crown Court on 2 July.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet spoken to the police to contact the appeal line on 01795 419119 quoting reference 46/89053/24.

Motorists with dashcams are also asked to check for relevant footage.

