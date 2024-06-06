A mountain of soil has been dumped on a road in Dartford and the borough council is appealing for witnesses.

The authority wants to speak to anyone who saw a tipper truck on Birchwood Road between 2am and 3am on Friday 31 May .

Dartford Borough Council says: "We would particularly like to speak to the driver of a vehicle that had to stop and wait for a truck to reverse into the recycling bay, and a vehicle that came up behind a tipper truck on Birchwood Road just before the junction with Leydenhatch Lane.

"We believe this fly-tip is linked to another that occurred overnight on New Barn Road on Friday, May 31."

