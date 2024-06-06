Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's James Dunham has a round up of the commemorative events across the South East

Events have been taking place across the South East as the nation marks the 80th anniversary of D-Day.

In Kent, HMS Cavalier at The Historic Dockyard Chatham provided the backdrop as members of the armed forces, veterans and representatives from Medway Council and the dockyard came together to remember everyone impacted by the events in 1944.

Medway’s Town Crier, Mike Billingham, opened the ceremony with the ringing of bells and reading the D-Day Proclamation.

He said: "We are here today to remember all those soldiers, sailors, airmen and civilians who gave their lives and limbs for the freedom we have now."

Medway’s Town Crier, Mike Billingham, opened the ceremony at The Historic Dockyard Chatham. Credit: ITV News Meridian

A Union Jack was raised on board HMS Cavalier, which was deployed in World War Two, a posthumous salute to those who sacrificed everything.

From Chatham, 50 ships alone were involved in the Normandy Landings.

Brigadier Peter Gilbert, Deputy Lieutenant of Kent, said: "This was an extremely active dockyard at that time, with ships being built, refurbished and stocked here and everything, so really important, and of course the Royal Engineers who played such a huge part in getting the troops ashore, the Royal Engineers responsible for clearing mines on land."

While the number of living D-Day veterans dwindle, stories of their harrowing reality were shared.

A ceremony was held at The Historic Dockyard Chatham, Kent. Credit: ITV News Meridian

Tim Stopford, from the Royal Naval Association, wanted to highlight the role of Petty Officer Roy Hemmington.

"He escorted troop ships over to the other side of the Channel, to put them on to the Mulberry Harbours, which had been towed over there, and he says quite poignantly that he was, as an escort vessel, steaming through hundreds of dead bodies of people who had not made it ashore," Tim said.

In Aylesford, Kent, at the Royal British Legion Village, a proclamation was read by Peter Topley, resident of the Royal British Legion Industries.

"By the day's end, over 150,000 Allied troops had successfully stormed the now famous Gold, Juno, Sword, Utah and Omaha beaches," Peter said.

In Sussex, at Peacehaven's war memorial in Meridian Park, multiple wreaths were laid and a minute's silence was held to mark the anniversary.

Wreaths were laid in Peacehaven, East Sussex. Credit: ITV News Meridian

In Bournemouth, Dorset, a minute's silence was held and wreaths were laid at the town's war memorial.

The area of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole played a pivotal role in the D-Day landings.

In the months before, the Supreme Commander of the Allied Expeditionary Force, Dwight D Eisenhower and Britain's Field Marshal Bernard Montgomery, Ground Forces Commander in Chief, met at The Carlton Hotel in Bournemouth to discuss strategic battle plans whilst visiting troops stationed nearby.

Christchurch was also significant in the war efforts, with the United States Army Air Forces Ninth Air Force establishing a base there in 1944.

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Meridian's Richard Slee has a round up of the commemorative events across the South and Thames Valley

In Poole, local companies were instrumental in supplying boats and associated materials needed for the D-Day war efforts.

The town was the third largest embarkation point for the Normandy landings with thousands of troops setting sail from the harbour, bound for the beaches of Normandy on 5 June 1944.

One veteran, who attended the service in Bournemouth, said: "We were very humbled by their sacrifice and the difficulties they encountered in freeing Europe from Nazi tyranny."

While another added: "I think what is going on in Europe now brings it home to people what it is all about."

In Basingstoke, Hampshire, there was a service to remember and appreciate those who serve.

In Oxfordshire, there were similar scenes, as wreaths were laid and tributes were paid to those who fought and died in Normandy.

Ann Midwinter, President, Royal British Legion Oxfordshire, said: "They gave their lives for us to live in peace in England and to know what it is like to be a democracy."

