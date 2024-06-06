A man has been found guilty of attempting to murder a 10-year-old boy after throwing him off a cliff in Sussex.

Anthony Stocks, 54, has been convicted following a trial at Oxford Crown Court.

The court heard how Stocks had lured the boy to cliffs in Ovingdean, Sussex, in September 2022 before throwing him off.

During the trial opening speech on May 20, jurors heard the schoolboy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, "miraculously" survived the 100ft fall after landing on the concrete under walk at the bottom of the cliffs.

Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the moment Anthony Stocks is arrested by police - Credit: Sussex Police

The court heard that the boy had been trying to intervene after Stocks had sexually assaulted a girl on a number of occasions.

Stocks from Goring-on-Thames, South Oxfordshire, was also found guilty of four counts of sexually assaulting a child under the age of 13, causing a child under the age of 13 to engage in sexual activity, and rape of a child under the age of 13.

Bodycam footage played to the jury showed Stocks talking to a police officer at the bottom of the cliff following the incident.

Play Brightcove video

Bodycam footage shows Stocks talking to a police officer at the bottom of the cliff - Credit: Sussex Police

He tells the officer that he had told the boy, "don't get near that cliff" and that "he just went over".

Later questioned by police in custody, Stocks was asked if he pushed the boy over the cliff, to which he replied "no comment".

Stocks, of Iceni Close in Goring-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, has been remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Oxford Crown Court at the end of July for sentencing.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...